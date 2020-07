Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Gorgeous 3 level townhome in gorgeous Belmont Ridge! Home sits in beautifully landscaped neighborhood only accessible through secure gate! Main level is very open and spacious with hardwood floors, high ceilings, large open kitchen, upgraded countertops and appliances. Upper level boasts 3 great sized rooms and a master suite bath with soaking tub and sep shower. Basement has a full bath and enormous recreation room! This home is a must see!!!