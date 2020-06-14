166 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 1 mile of Bellwood

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2102 sqft
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,940
2171 sqft
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
McGuire
1 Unit Available
1319 Evergreen Ave
1319 Evergreen Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1082 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Brick House. Upgraded kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and stainless steal appliances.New cabinets & granite countertops. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
9640 Osborne Tpke
9640 Osborne Turnpike, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2279 sqft
Outdoor enthusiasts launch your kayak into the James River right outside your back door! Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with large basement on the James river next to Osborne Landing. Open kitchen.Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
McGuire
1 Unit Available
1118 Floral Ave
1118 Floral Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
3 BR Brick Rancher in Woodstock for $1050.00 per month. - Charming 3 BR and 1 Full Bath Brick Rancher for $1050.00 per month. Home Features Living Room and Eat -In Kitchen. Master BR has a Sitting Room Attached. Hardwood Floors.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4119 Laurelwood Road
4119 Laurelwood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Great North Chesterfield Location! - This 3 bedroom rancher located off of Belmont Road, has convenient access to the interstate, local shopping, dining and about a 15 minute drive from Chesterfield Town Center.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$839
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bellwood, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

