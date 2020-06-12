/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1121 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Shockoe Bottom
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
