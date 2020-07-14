6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE

Amenities
Beautiful 2 year old Colonial home is in a prime location of Mintbrook in Bealeton. The home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Open layout with kitchen-familyroom-dining room combination. Granite counters in kitchen. Custom details throughout. High ceilings and all the upgraded finishes throughout the home. Hardwood on the main level accompanied by a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, powder room. Luxurious master suite with dual vanities, dual shower, and large walk-in closet. Finished basement with ample space. Easy access to routes 28, 29, & 17!