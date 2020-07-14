All apartments in Bealeton
Find more places like 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bealeton, VA
/
6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE

6626 Lafayette Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6626 Lafayette Ave, Bealeton, VA 22712

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 year old Colonial home is in a prime location of Mintbrook in Bealeton. The home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Open layout with kitchen-familyroom-dining room combination. Granite counters in kitchen. Custom details throughout. High ceilings and all the upgraded finishes throughout the home. Hardwood on the main level accompanied by a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, powder room. Luxurious master suite with dual vanities, dual shower, and large walk-in closet. Finished basement with ample space. Easy access to routes 28, 29, & 17!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have any available units?
6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bealeton, VA.
What amenities does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have?
Some of 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bealeton.
Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6626 LAFAYETTE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VAGainesville, VACulpeper, VALake of the Woods, VABuckhall, VABull Run, VA
Sudley, VAManassas Park, VAYorkshire, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASouth Riding, VADale City, VAStone Ridge, VAChantilly, VAAquia Harbour, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia