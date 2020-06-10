24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH T.H. w/ GARAGE * END UNIT WITH TONS OF UPGRADES * TASTEFULLY DECORATED IN NEUTRAL COLORS * HUGE MBR w/ LUXURIOUS BATH * TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS w/ ACCESS TO SECOND LEVEL TERRACE * GOURMET KITCHEN w/ TOP OF THE LINE S.S.APPLIANCES * GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIL LEVEL *