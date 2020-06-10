All apartments in Arcola
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE

24638 Johnson Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24638 Johnson Oak Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH T.H. w/ GARAGE * END UNIT WITH TONS OF UPGRADES * TASTEFULLY DECORATED IN NEUTRAL COLORS * HUGE MBR w/ LUXURIOUS BATH * TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS w/ ACCESS TO SECOND LEVEL TERRACE * GOURMET KITCHEN w/ TOP OF THE LINE S.S.APPLIANCES * GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIL LEVEL *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have any available units?
24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

