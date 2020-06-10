** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH T.H. w/ GARAGE * END UNIT WITH TONS OF UPGRADES * TASTEFULLY DECORATED IN NEUTRAL COLORS * HUGE MBR w/ LUXURIOUS BATH * TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS w/ ACCESS TO SECOND LEVEL TERRACE * GOURMET KITCHEN w/ TOP OF THE LINE S.S.APPLIANCES * GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIL LEVEL *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have any available units?
24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24638 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.