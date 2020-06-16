Amenities

826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community. Home has a partially finished basement with full bathroom, large open plan kitchen/family room with oversized kitchen island, light and bright colors, stainless steel appliances. attached 2 car garage, mud room, separate sitting room and dining room. Front porch and rear patio with privacy green space behind house. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, bathroom has his & hers vanities. Good sized bedrooms. Attached garage Community offers pool, clubhouse with gym, walking trails, playgrounds. Handy to the Jeff Rouse center



(RLNE4978725)