Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

826 Coastal Avenue

826 Coastal Ave · (540) 628-2226
Location

826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA 22554

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 826 Coastal Avenue · Avail. Aug 5

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3808 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community. Home has a partially finished basement with full bathroom, large open plan kitchen/family room with oversized kitchen island, light and bright colors, stainless steel appliances. attached 2 car garage, mud room, separate sitting room and dining room. Front porch and rear patio with privacy green space behind house. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, bathroom has his & hers vanities. Good sized bedrooms. Attached garage Community offers pool, clubhouse with gym, walking trails, playgrounds. Handy to the Jeff Rouse center

(RLNE4978725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Coastal Avenue have any available units?
826 Coastal Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 826 Coastal Avenue have?
Some of 826 Coastal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Coastal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
826 Coastal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Coastal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 826 Coastal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aquia Harbour.
Does 826 Coastal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 826 Coastal Avenue does offer parking.
Does 826 Coastal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Coastal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Coastal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 826 Coastal Avenue has a pool.
Does 826 Coastal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 826 Coastal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Coastal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Coastal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Coastal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Coastal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
