7805 BYRDS NEST PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW PRICE! Available for immediate occupancy. Freshly Renovated - Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops/subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Contemporary neutral paint scheme. Upgraded Master Bath. Cozy fireplace in lower level family room and backyard patio gives lots of options for outdoor living space. Pets (dogs now considered on a case by case basis. 6 - 36 month lease possible.