7805 BYRDS NEST PASS
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

7805 BYRDS NEST PASS

7805 Byrds Nest Pass · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Byrds Nest Pass, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PRICE! Available for immediate occupancy. Freshly Renovated - Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops/subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Contemporary neutral paint scheme. Upgraded Master Bath. Cozy fireplace in lower level family room and backyard patio gives lots of options for outdoor living space. Pets (dogs now considered on a case by case basis. 6 - 36 month lease possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have any available units?
7805 BYRDS NEST PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have?
Some of 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS currently offering any rent specials?
7805 BYRDS NEST PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS is pet friendly.
Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS offer parking?
No, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS does not offer parking.
Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have a pool?
No, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS does not have a pool.
Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have accessible units?
No, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 BYRDS NEST PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
