Spacious 1475sf 3-bed 2-full bath condo with additional storage space in the basement. Hardwood floor throughout. All the premises are one year old except oven range. Heating, air conditioning, gas, and water are included in rent. Tenant will pay electricity only. Washer and dryer in the unit. Convenient location - easy access to beltway and I-66.