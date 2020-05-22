7104 VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Home with a short easy walk to a good number of specialty Restaurants, grocery stores, express buses to metro and Pentagon, It has just been cleaned and painted and has 3 bed rooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, 2 fire places , a 1 car garage with walk up storage above parking bay and up to 2 additional drive way parking spaces off street. You will also enjoy how close it is to both Tysons corner and Springfield mall, Alexandria, Arlington and the Distract. All within or under 12 miles .You will get a large fenced yard for entertaining in the spring, summer and fall,