Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

7104 VILLAGE DRIVE

7104 Village Drive · (703) 928-2161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7104 Village Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home with a short easy walk to a good number of specialty Restaurants, grocery stores, express buses to metro and Pentagon, It has just been cleaned and painted and has 3 bed rooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, 2 fire places , a 1 car garage with walk up storage above parking bay and up to 2 additional drive way parking spaces off street. You will also enjoy how close it is to both Tysons corner and Springfield mall, Alexandria, Arlington and the Distract. All within or under 12 miles .You will get a large fenced yard for entertaining in the spring, summer and fall,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
7104 VILLAGE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7104 VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
