Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4601 EXETER STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

4601 EXETER STREET

4601 Exeter Street · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Exeter Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A beautiful and bright, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, split level single home in the heart of Annandale. Home has hardwood floors upper level; cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room; gorgeous kitchen with Corian countertop, and cherry wood cabinets; a sunroom in the back with a half bath; new roof, windows, doors & sidings. The lower level has an additional bedroom with a whirlpool/soaking tub. No smoking and no pets. Pictures are from before the current tenant occupied. ***Must have certified funds for earnest money deposit and application fee ($45 per adult) payable to Weichert Realtors with an application; desired income is 40X rent, and no more than 2 incomes to qualify.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 EXETER STREET have any available units?
4601 EXETER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4601 EXETER STREET have?
Some of 4601 EXETER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 EXETER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4601 EXETER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 EXETER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4601 EXETER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4601 EXETER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4601 EXETER STREET offers parking.
Does 4601 EXETER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 EXETER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 EXETER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4601 EXETER STREET has a pool.
Does 4601 EXETER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4601 EXETER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 EXETER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 EXETER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 EXETER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 EXETER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

