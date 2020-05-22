4601 EXETER STREET

Amenities
A beautiful and bright, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, split level single home in the heart of Annandale. Home has hardwood floors upper level; cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room; gorgeous kitchen with Corian countertop, and cherry wood cabinets; a sunroom in the back with a half bath; new roof, windows, doors & sidings. The lower level has an additional bedroom with a whirlpool/soaking tub. No smoking and no pets. Pictures are from before the current tenant occupied. ***Must have certified funds for earnest money deposit and application fee ($45 per adult) payable to Weichert Realtors with an application; desired income is 40X rent, and no more than 2 incomes to qualify.***