Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT with garage

Woods Cross apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2336 sqft
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Woods Cross
Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Downtown Salt Lake City
23 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woods Cross, UT

Woods Cross apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

