4047 W 1800 N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4047 W 1800 N

4047 West 1800 North · No Longer Available
Location

4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT 84015
West Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room. The basement has an updated second kitchen and nice size bedrooms also has a large laundry room and a 3 car garage. No more than three un-related applicants per property. $2,395 Month $2,395 Deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 W 1800 N have any available units?
4047 W 1800 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Point, UT.
What amenities does 4047 W 1800 N have?
Some of 4047 W 1800 N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 W 1800 N currently offering any rent specials?
4047 W 1800 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 W 1800 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4047 W 1800 N is pet friendly.
Does 4047 W 1800 N offer parking?
Yes, 4047 W 1800 N does offer parking.
Does 4047 W 1800 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 W 1800 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 W 1800 N have a pool?
No, 4047 W 1800 N does not have a pool.
Does 4047 W 1800 N have accessible units?
No, 4047 W 1800 N does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 W 1800 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 W 1800 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 W 1800 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 W 1800 N does not have units with air conditioning.
