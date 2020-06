Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Nice sized great room with vinyl wood flooring and kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, farm sink and white appliances to finish it off! This really is a must see!



Text 860-724-2498 to schedule a showing



Application is done at www.densleymanagement.com



View the property tout: http://showmethehomes.net/cgi-bin/smth_propdisp.cgi?smthmls=1784ridgepoint&sec=l&itm=kn&skn=skin_itour_774x581



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809857)