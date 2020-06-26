1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber. This unit is rented in a turn-key condition with all furniture, kitchen supplies, linens, etc. Condo is on the second level providing views. 2 underground assigned parking spots as well as a storage closet are included.



Community offers a pool, hot tub, clubhouse with pool table, fitness center, basketball court, picnic tables & BBQ and children's play area.



Available for Move-In: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, TV, Internet

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, deposit

Small dog negotiable

No Smoking

Central air conditioning



