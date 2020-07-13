Rent Calculator
539 West 200 South
539 W 200 S
·
No Longer Available
Location
539 W 200 S, Vernal, UT 84078
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed Electric included! - 2 bed 1 bath duplex: Includes electric, water and garbage
(RLNE3856058)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 539 West 200 South have any available units?
539 West 200 South doesn't have any available units at this time.
Vernal, UT
.
Is 539 West 200 South currently offering any rent specials?
539 West 200 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 West 200 South pet-friendly?
No, 539 West 200 South is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Vernal
.
Does 539 West 200 South offer parking?
No, 539 West 200 South does not offer parking.
Does 539 West 200 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 West 200 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 West 200 South have a pool?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have a pool.
Does 539 West 200 South have accessible units?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have accessible units.
Does 539 West 200 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 West 200 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have units with air conditioning.
