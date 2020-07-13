All apartments in Vernal
Find more places like 539 West 200 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vernal, UT
/
539 West 200 South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

539 West 200 South

539 W 200 S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

539 W 200 S, Vernal, UT 84078

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed Electric included! - 2 bed 1 bath duplex: Includes electric, water and garbage

(RLNE3856058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 West 200 South have any available units?
539 West 200 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vernal, UT.
Is 539 West 200 South currently offering any rent specials?
539 West 200 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 West 200 South pet-friendly?
No, 539 West 200 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernal.
Does 539 West 200 South offer parking?
No, 539 West 200 South does not offer parking.
Does 539 West 200 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 West 200 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 West 200 South have a pool?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have a pool.
Does 539 West 200 South have accessible units?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have accessible units.
Does 539 West 200 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 West 200 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 West 200 South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings