8 Apartments for rent in Rock Springs, WY

Life in Rock Springs

Looking for a short term lease? You’re in luck, as you’ll find apartment complexes in Rock Springs that offer 6, 9, and 12 month leases. Need a pet friendly apartment rental in Rock Springs? Luckily for you and your feline, canine, or bovine roomie (hey, some people own cows as pets, rights?), pet friendly apartments for rent in Rock Springs are easy enough to find as well. Other rental properties come equipped with swimming pools, on-site laundry facilities, garage parking, patios/balconies, modern appliances, furnished interiors, and more. Just bring along proof of income, banking info, two forms of I.D., and a list of prior landlords when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for your Rock Springs dream apartment.

Apartments for rent in Rock Springs range from cheap to steep. In other words, whether you’re a bargain renter or a high roller, you’ll find options galore in the apartment listings for Rock Springs.

Something else to keep in mind: Winters in the Cowboy State are notoriously brutal, so plan to spend an extra in heating costs during those long winter months. And, if you’re lucky enough to find an apartment with utilities included, then don’t hesitate to seal the deal.

Whether you settle into one of the apartments in and around Clearview Acres, in an apartment rental closer to North Rock Springs, or anywhere else, you’ll probably feel safe and secure walking the streets, day or night.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: scoring you the perfect apartment, townhome, or house for rent in Rock Springs. Happy hunting and best of luck!