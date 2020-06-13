Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Rock Springs, WY

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
33 Units Available
Sweetwater Heights Apartments
2160 Century Blvd, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$599
850 sqft
Close to Century West Park and US Highway 191. Pet-friendly apartments feature carpeting, spacious floor plans and window coverings. Property features a fitness center, reserved parking and service for pest control and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
57 Units Available
The Preserve at Rock Springs
2226 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY
1 Bedroom
$599
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with patio, fireplace and well-equipped kitchens. I-80 leads to Rock Springs and further afield. Closer to home, the community features a fitness center, pool, clubhouse and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
27 Units Available
The Village at Silver Ridge Apartments
3290 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY
1 Bedroom
$659
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1130 sqft
Welcome to your new home at The Village at Silver Ridge Apartments in Rock Springs, WY! From the high class amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Village at Silver Ridge is a luxury apartment community

1 Unit Available
125 Skyline Drive
125 Skyline Drive, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$700
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENTS ** Rent is $700.00 plus $35.00 for water. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Security Deposit starts at $700.

1 Unit Available
2721 Bastion Drive
2721 Bastion Drive, Rock Springs, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1520 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse No utilities are included Appliances included are Refrigerator, range oven, microwave,dishwasher, and disposal.

1 Unit Available
2242 Big Sky Trail
2242 Big Sky Tr, Rock Springs, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1487 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse no utilities included pets only with the owners approval $40 Application fee Security deposit depends on you application Submit application on our website at southwestrealestate.

1 Unit Available
136 Skyline Drive
136 Skyline Drive, Rock Springs, WY
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT ** Rent is $625.00. Security Deposit starts at $625.00. Some pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Springs

1 Unit Available
40 Moses Drive
40 Moses Drive, North Rock Springs, WY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5940 sqft
Unique House Available in Rock Springs! - Beautiful five bedroom 4.5 bath home available in Rock Springs. This house is very unique and unlike any rental available now. It is a custom built home on 3/4 of an acre.
City GuideRock Springs
Howdy, all! Rumor floating around internet land these days is you’re looking for a fancy new apartment for rent in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Good call! Situated in wide-open southwest Wyoming, just a hop, skip, and jump from Denver (assuming you can hop, skip, and jump 255 miles), Rock Springs is a city that boasts some of Wyoming’s most attractive and inexpensive apartments for rent. Are you ready to discover a super sweet rental in Rock Springs? Then start clicking away at the listings in this...
Life in Rock Springs

Looking for a short term lease? You’re in luck, as you’ll find apartment complexes in Rock Springs that offer 6, 9, and 12 month leases. Need a pet friendly apartment rental in Rock Springs? Luckily for you and your feline, canine, or bovine roomie (hey, some people own cows as pets, rights?), pet friendly apartments for rent in Rock Springs are easy enough to find as well. Other rental properties come equipped with swimming pools, on-site laundry facilities, garage parking, patios/balconies, modern appliances, furnished interiors, and more. Just bring along proof of income, banking info, two forms of I.D., and a list of prior landlords when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for your Rock Springs dream apartment.

Apartments for rent in Rock Springs range from cheap to steep. In other words, whether you’re a bargain renter or a high roller, you’ll find options galore in the apartment listings for Rock Springs.

Something else to keep in mind: Winters in the Cowboy State are notoriously brutal, so plan to spend an extra in heating costs during those long winter months. And, if you’re lucky enough to find an apartment with utilities included, then don’t hesitate to seal the deal.

Whether you settle into one of the apartments in and around Clearview Acres, in an apartment rental closer to North Rock Springs, or anywhere else, you’ll probably feel safe and secure walking the streets, day or night.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: scoring you the perfect apartment, townhome, or house for rent in Rock Springs. Happy hunting and best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rock Springs?
The average rent price for Rock Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $790.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rock Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rock Springs from include Green River.

