/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Syracuse, UT
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fremont Estates
1 Unit Available
2847 West 2175 S
2847 West 2175 South, Syracuse, UT
2847 West 2175 S Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home - This spacious multi-family home features 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2932 S 1260 W
2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Muirfield
1 Unit Available
3965 W Augusta Dr.
3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Kara
1 Unit Available
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1237 S 4050 W
1237 South 4050 West, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3022 sqft
Beautiful Brick Rambler 3,022 sq ft home. Located in a very desirable community with a master bedroom and master bathroom with separate tub and shower, walking closet. total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Syracuse
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Syracuse
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Stonefield Village
1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
West Point
1 Unit Available
3694 W. 1800 N. #V302 - 1
3694 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1264 sqft
Beautiful brand new condo! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Close to schools, parks and Thanksgiving points! Clubhouse -swimming pools, gyms and tennis court! First come first serve!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and
1 of 23
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
South Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT