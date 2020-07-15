Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Syracuse, UT with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
The Village Cottages
1862 West 1225 South
1862 Dallas Street, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
2200 sqft
Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon. Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights. Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Results within 5 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Place
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 South 4025 West
5801 South 4025 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
5801 South 4025 West Available 08/17/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Roy - This home features a 2 car garage, large deck located off of the kitchen, fully fenced yard with sprinkler system.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2576 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2407 N 2710 W
2407 North 2710 West, Clinton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3000 sqft
2407 N 2710 W Available 07/17/20 6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton - 6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton Rent: $2195/month + Required Tenant Benefit Package: $25/month Large yard, garden area, and play set in the back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2012 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 10 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
8 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
12 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Syracuse, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Syracuse renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

