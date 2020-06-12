/
3 bedroom apartments
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT
South Ogden
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.
South Ogden
1714 E 5825 S Unit #3
1714 East 5825 South, South Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
3 Bed Townhouse in South Ogden with 1 car GARAGE - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing to see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath.
T.O. Smith
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
South Weber
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Southeast Ogden
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.
Washington Terrace
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Horace Mann
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.
Ogden Central Buisness District
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.
Jefferson
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
Lynn
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.
Stonefield Village
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Canyon Road
1064 16th Street
1064 16th Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Amazing Location. Very well maintained Townhouse a must see. Call Dean with any questions.
Taylor
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
