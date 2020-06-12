/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roy, UT
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
1 of 23
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
Results within 1 mile of Roy
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Results within 5 miles of Roy
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fremont Estates
1 Unit Available
2847 West 2175 S
2847 West 2175 South, Syracuse, UT
2847 West 2175 S Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home - This spacious multi-family home features 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Muirfield
1 Unit Available
3965 W Augusta Dr.
3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2952 S. 4700 W.
2952 South 4700 West, Weber County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
Taylor 3 Bedroom Home!! - Nice country home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 car garage/carport! Updated gas fireplace, central air, good size mud/laundry room. $1,275 Month, $1,275 Deposit. See Website: http://www.tourfactory.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Similar Pages
Roy Apartments with GarageRoy Apartments with GymRoy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoy Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT