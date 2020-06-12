/
3 bedroom apartments
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Haven, UT
Bria
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
One West
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Aderra
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2952 S. 4700 W.
2952 South 4700 West, Weber County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
Taylor 3 Bedroom Home!! - Nice country home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 car garage/carport! Updated gas fireplace, central air, good size mud/laundry room. $1,275 Month, $1,275 Deposit. See Website: http://www.tourfactory.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Point
1 Unit Available
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
1064 16th Street
1064 16th Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Amazing Location. Very well maintained Townhouse a must see. Call Dean with any questions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
West Point
1 Unit Available
3694 W. 1800 N. #V302 - 1
3694 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1264 sqft
Beautiful brand new condo! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Close to schools, parks and Thanksgiving points! Clubhouse -swimming pools, gyms and tennis court! First come first serve!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
