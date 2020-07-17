Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

1446 South Big Horn Lane Available 08/01/20 Magical And Magnificent Brand New Home - This gorgeous and gigantic home is available soon and will not last long!



Home has never been lived in and is apart of the Sensational Simpson Springs Community in Syracuse City.

You won't find anything like this home.

Five huge bedrooms, an office, three full baths, and one half bath.

Master bedroom includes two colossal closets, stupendous and spa worthy shower, with a view that is indescribable.

Large living room, with big beautiful windows. Bright and open kitchen, incredible island, and sparkling stainless steel appliances.



Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



