All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 1446 South Big Horn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, UT
/
1446 South Big Horn Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1446 South Big Horn Lane

1446 S Bighorn Ln · (801) 828-8944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1446 S Bighorn Ln, Syracuse, UT 84075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1446 South Big Horn Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
1446 South Big Horn Lane Available 08/01/20 Magical And Magnificent Brand New Home - This gorgeous and gigantic home is available soon and will not last long!

Home has never been lived in and is apart of the Sensational Simpson Springs Community in Syracuse City.
You won't find anything like this home.
Five huge bedrooms, an office, three full baths, and one half bath.
Master bedroom includes two colossal closets, stupendous and spa worthy shower, with a view that is indescribable.
Large living room, with big beautiful windows. Bright and open kitchen, incredible island, and sparkling stainless steel appliances.

Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

(RLNE5862108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane have any available units?
1446 South Big Horn Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1446 South Big Horn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1446 South Big Horn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 South Big Horn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 South Big Horn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane offer parking?
No, 1446 South Big Horn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 South Big Horn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane have a pool?
No, 1446 South Big Horn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1446 South Big Horn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 South Big Horn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 South Big Horn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 South Big Horn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1446 South Big Horn Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Syracuse 3 BedroomsSyracuse Apartments with Garages
Syracuse Apartments with ParkingSyracuse Dog Friendly Apartments
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTEagle Mountain, UT
Kearns, UTSummit Park, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UTSouth Ogden, UTBrigham City, UTLogan, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
Utah State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity