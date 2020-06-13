119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT
"Oh Bountiful, we're proud of you and of your red and grey! We'll fight for you with might for you and cheer you as you play! Unlowered shall these colors be whatever comes our way! So glorious in victory the mighty red and grey!" (-- Bountiful High Song)
Bountiful was named when its earliest settlers realized that they found paradise on Earth--but that is all subjective of course. The 42,500 residents of this 13.5 square mile city appreciate the proximity to jobs in Salt Lake City, without the problems associated with urban living. For a period, commuting to work was a nightmare and daily rush hour bottlenecks frustrated even the calmest drivers. However, in 2008, planners made significant changes to alleviate the problem, including the new Legacy Parkway and the state of the art Front Runner Commuter railway. Best of all, Front Runner Service is available until 2 a.m. on the weekends, so you can get home safely after a night on the town. Who knows, Bountiful might just be the paradise for you. See more
Finding an apartment in Bountiful that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.