Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT

Finding an apartment in Bountiful that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.
Results within 1 mile of Bountiful
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Results within 5 miles of Bountiful
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Capitol Hill
76 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,376
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Central City
8 Units Available
City Line
57 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
Community is set in a historic building with controlled access and a courtyard. Units offer updated kitchens, multiple closets and hardwood floors. Great location, close to City Creek Center and Gateway Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
The Avenues
8 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Gateway District
12 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,355
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
City Guide for Bountiful, UT

"Oh Bountiful, we're proud of you and of your red and grey! We'll fight for you with might for you and cheer you as you play! Unlowered shall these colors be whatever comes our way! So glorious in victory the mighty red and grey!" (-- Bountiful High Song)

Bountiful was named when its earliest settlers realized that they found paradise on Earth--but that is all subjective of course. The 42,500 residents of this 13.5 square mile city appreciate the proximity to jobs in Salt Lake City, without the problems associated with urban living. For a period, commuting to work was a nightmare and daily rush hour bottlenecks frustrated even the calmest drivers. However, in 2008, planners made significant changes to alleviate the problem, including the new Legacy Parkway and the state of the art Front Runner Commuter railway. Best of all, Front Runner Service is available until 2 a.m. on the weekends, so you can get home safely after a night on the town. Who knows, Bountiful might just be the paradise for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bountiful, UT

Finding an apartment in Bountiful that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

