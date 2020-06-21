All apartments in Springville
1638 East 970 South
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1638 East 970 South

1638 East 970 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

1638 East 970 South Street, Springville, UT 84663
Brookwood Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Elegant home in fantastic Springville neighborhood near Mapleton. Gorgeous wood floors, trim and blinds. This home has it all for entertaining with lots of gathering places, including a Formal Dining Room, a Piano/Living Room, a Great Room/Kitchen/Dining Room and an unbelievable TV Room in the lower level of the home. Three bedrooms on the main, including a Master with a separate entrance and a large walkin closet. The basement has two additional bedrooms, tons of storage and a full bath. A secluded back yard rounds out this lovely home. Pet friendly for two small pets (under 20 lbs.) with additional deposits and pet rent. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Presented by Presidio Property Management Copy this link for a panoramic tour of the home.

https://view.ricohtours.com/12f99263-6e35-4ae9-8efb-103e8b3b895c/
Larger, pet friendly home at Springville/Mapleton border.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 East 970 South have any available units?
1638 East 970 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springville, UT.
What amenities does 1638 East 970 South have?
Some of 1638 East 970 South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 East 970 South currently offering any rent specials?
1638 East 970 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 East 970 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 East 970 South is pet friendly.
Does 1638 East 970 South offer parking?
Yes, 1638 East 970 South does offer parking.
Does 1638 East 970 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 East 970 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 East 970 South have a pool?
No, 1638 East 970 South does not have a pool.
Does 1638 East 970 South have accessible units?
No, 1638 East 970 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 East 970 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 East 970 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 East 970 South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1638 East 970 South has units with air conditioning.
