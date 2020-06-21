1638 East 970 South

Amenities
Elegant home in fantastic Springville neighborhood near Mapleton. Gorgeous wood floors, trim and blinds. This home has it all for entertaining with lots of gathering places, including a Formal Dining Room, a Piano/Living Room, a Great Room/Kitchen/Dining Room and an unbelievable TV Room in the lower level of the home. Three bedrooms on the main, including a Master with a separate entrance and a large walkin closet. The basement has two additional bedrooms, tons of storage and a full bath. A secluded back yard rounds out this lovely home. Pet friendly for two small pets (under 20 lbs.) with additional deposits and pet rent. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Presented by Presidio Property Management Copy this link for a panoramic tour of the home.
https://view.ricohtours.com/12f99263-6e35-4ae9-8efb-103e8b3b895c/
Larger, pet friendly home at Springville/Mapleton border.