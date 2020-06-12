/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT
897 S. 1520 E.
897 South 1520 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT
Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork 897 South 1520 East Spanish Fork, UT 84660 6 bedroom/3 bath 2844 Sq Ft. $1850.00 Rent - Monthly $1850.00 Deposit (O.A.
2487 East 990 South
2487 East 990 South Street, Spanish Fork, UT
Beautiful Spanish Fork Townhome - 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH SUPER CLEAN WITH FRESH PAINT LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL AMENITIES AND NEW FLOORING NICE MASTER SUITE FINISHED BASEMENT PRIVATE, SMALL YARD GREAT LOCATION IN SPANISH FORK 12 MONTH
3033 E Somerset Village Way
3033 Somerset Village, Spanish Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2380 sqft
3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fork
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
2542 W 500 S #7 Available 07/01/20 Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher,
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
551 E. Walnut Glen
551 Walnut Glen Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard.
Provo South
1358 S 1550 E
1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.
Provo South
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Franklin South
448 W McClellan Ct
448 Mcclellan Court, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New Home built in 2019 - Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year. Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main.
Provo South
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
East Bay
952 South 200 West #24
952 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Remodeled Provo Townhome! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has been remodeled with new carpet, vinyl and paint throughout and is in excellent shape.
Lakewood
884 W 1400 S
884 West 1400 South, Provo, UT
884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet.
Provo South
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
Ring Creek
825 E 1090 S
825 East 1090 South, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1287 sqft
825 E 1090 S Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in Provo - Come see this cute townhouse in Provo. The kitchen has a beautiful large window to bring in lots of natural light.
Provo South
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
629 N 900 E
629 North 900 East Street, Mapleton, UT
629 N 900 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home on a Cul-de-sac in Mapleton - You will love this beautiful home in Mapleton. The home has large vaulted ceilings through out the the main floor.
Duck Creek
248 S. 550 W. #C2
248 South Wood Springs Drive, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
Beautiful Hazelwood Condo on MAIN FLOOR. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and travertine tile. Separate laundry room has extra storage. HOA is included in rent.
Provo South
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.
Brookwood Estates
1638 East 970 South
1638 East 970 South Street, Springville, UT
Elegant home in fantastic Springville neighborhood near Mapleton. Gorgeous wood floors, trim and blinds.
Lakewood
1218 South 940 West
1218 South 940 West, Provo, UT
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.
595 S 340 W
595 S 340 W, Lake Shore, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 S 340 W Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - This adorable Spanish Fork home will be ready for move in June 1, 2020.
508 S 625 West St
508 S 625 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.
655 S 800 W
655 South 800 West, Springville, UT
655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville 655 S 800 W Springville, UT 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,192 Sq. Ft. $1,850 Rent - monthly $1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.
