Spanish Fork, UT
559 E Center St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

559 E Center St

559 East Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

559 East Center Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
559 E Center St Available 08/01/20 Great Duplex on Center Street. - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is perfectly located in Spanish Fork on Center Street. It is a straight shot down center to the Spanish Fork library and only minutes away from Highway 6. Newly remodeled throughout. Lease to expire next April 2021 with option to renew. The photos are in process of the remodel. There will be new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Stack-able washer and dryer included (but not guaranteed). Central A/C. $175 Flat utility fee (subject to change based on usage.) Two off street parking spots. Call our office at 801-473-1127 and schedule your showing today!

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
No Smoking
No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3960969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 E Center St have any available units?
559 E Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Fork, UT.
What amenities does 559 E Center St have?
Some of 559 E Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 E Center St currently offering any rent specials?
559 E Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 E Center St pet-friendly?
No, 559 E Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Fork.
Does 559 E Center St offer parking?
Yes, 559 E Center St offers parking.
Does 559 E Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 E Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 E Center St have a pool?
No, 559 E Center St does not have a pool.
Does 559 E Center St have accessible units?
No, 559 E Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 559 E Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 E Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 E Center St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 559 E Center St has units with air conditioning.
