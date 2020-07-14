Amenities
559 E Center St Available 08/01/20 Great Duplex on Center Street. - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is perfectly located in Spanish Fork on Center Street. It is a straight shot down center to the Spanish Fork library and only minutes away from Highway 6. Newly remodeled throughout. Lease to expire next April 2021 with option to renew. The photos are in process of the remodel. There will be new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Stack-able washer and dryer included (but not guaranteed). Central A/C. $175 Flat utility fee (subject to change based on usage.) Two off street parking spots. Call our office at 801-473-1127 and schedule your showing today!
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
No Smoking
No Pets
