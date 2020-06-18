All apartments in Spanish Fork
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

490 E 500 N

490 East 500 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

490 East 500 North Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
490 E 500 N Available 08/07/20 Adorable One Bedroom Home - Spanish Fork - Call or Text Kayla at 801-717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Adorable one bedroom single-family home located in the heart of Spanish Fork. Close to all the local shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to I-15. Washer and Dryer included.

Available August 2020-August 2021
Rent: $795
Deposit: $895 ($100 non-refundable)
Utilities: Tenants have all utilities in their name.

All applicants must have an income of at least 3x the rent and a credit score of 600 or higher.

(RLNE2056213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 E 500 N have any available units?
490 E 500 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Fork, UT.
Is 490 E 500 N currently offering any rent specials?
490 E 500 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 E 500 N pet-friendly?
No, 490 E 500 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Fork.
Does 490 E 500 N offer parking?
No, 490 E 500 N does not offer parking.
Does 490 E 500 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 E 500 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 E 500 N have a pool?
No, 490 E 500 N does not have a pool.
Does 490 E 500 N have accessible units?
No, 490 E 500 N does not have accessible units.
Does 490 E 500 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 E 500 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 490 E 500 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 E 500 N does not have units with air conditioning.
