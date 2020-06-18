Amenities

490 E 500 N Available 08/07/20 Adorable One Bedroom Home - Spanish Fork - Call or Text Kayla at 801-717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Adorable one bedroom single-family home located in the heart of Spanish Fork. Close to all the local shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to I-15. Washer and Dryer included.



Available August 2020-August 2021

Rent: $795

Deposit: $895 ($100 non-refundable)

Utilities: Tenants have all utilities in their name.



All applicants must have an income of at least 3x the rent and a credit score of 600 or higher.



