Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

455 S. 950 W. Available 08/01/20 Spacious Beautiful Home in Spanish Fork - Call or text Daniel at 801-995-2175 with questions or to schedule a showing.



This gorgeous Spanish Fork home boasts beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, new paint throughout, an office/den with French doors, and a large front and back yard on a 0.2-acre corner lot.



This home is in the Spanish Fork High School boundaries.



Contract is for August 2020 to August 2021

Rent: $1595

Deposit: $1695 ($100 non-refundable)



All applicants must have an income of at least 3x the rent and a credit score of 600 or higher. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3468136)