Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

455 S. 950 W.

455 South 950 West Street · No Longer Available
Location

455 South 950 West Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
455 S. 950 W. Available 08/01/20 Spacious Beautiful Home in Spanish Fork - Call or text Daniel at 801-995-2175 with questions or to schedule a showing.

This gorgeous Spanish Fork home boasts beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, new paint throughout, an office/den with French doors, and a large front and back yard on a 0.2-acre corner lot.

This home is in the Spanish Fork High School boundaries.

Contract is for August 2020 to August 2021
Rent: $1595
Deposit: $1695 ($100 non-refundable)

All applicants must have an income of at least 3x the rent and a credit score of 600 or higher. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3468136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 S. 950 W. have any available units?
455 S. 950 W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Fork, UT.
What amenities does 455 S. 950 W. have?
Some of 455 S. 950 W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 S. 950 W. currently offering any rent specials?
455 S. 950 W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 S. 950 W. pet-friendly?
No, 455 S. 950 W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Fork.
Does 455 S. 950 W. offer parking?
Yes, 455 S. 950 W. offers parking.
Does 455 S. 950 W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 S. 950 W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 S. 950 W. have a pool?
No, 455 S. 950 W. does not have a pool.
Does 455 S. 950 W. have accessible units?
No, 455 S. 950 W. does not have accessible units.
Does 455 S. 950 W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 S. 950 W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 S. 950 W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 S. 950 W. has units with air conditioning.
Mountainland Technical College