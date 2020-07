Amenities

w/d hookup garage playground basketball court

Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

1296 N Willow Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Great Spanish Fork Location - Welcome home to this great community located just minutes from the shopping district of Spanish Fork. Be close to everything while still feeling away from it all. This incredible townhome features a large open concept living space on the main floor and 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Escape into the huge master retreat with a closet the size of a small bedroom and its own private bathroom. An additional bathroom provides guests/others their own space and a powder room on the main floor adds convenience. The kitchen has all the appliances needed to cook a great meal. Laundry hookups and a 2 car attached garage add to your convenience level. The community boasts plenty of open space with parks and a basketball court for fun in the sun. Applications are available online at Utahrentals.com or contact Cheri Salazar with any questions: (385) 325-2929



Financials:

Rent: $1400/month

Security Deposit: $1400 OAC

Application Fee: $35/person 18 & over

Lease Initiation Fee: $150- one-time charge



No pets. No smoking/vaping. 12 month lease



No Pets Allowed



