4805 Meadow Loop Road #61

Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs. This multi-level home features a beautiful and open living space with hardwood floors, a fireplace, dining area, kitchen with granite countertops, and walks-out to a beautiful and peaceful deck. All bedrooms are located on the upper two floors and have been recently updated with new carpet. A half level up from the main living area is 1 full bathroom as well as 2 bedrooms that share a common deck overlooking the front of the home. The master bedroom is located on the top floor and features a fireplace, private deck, and an updated ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub. The home has storage space, a washer/dryer, a 2-car garage, and is surrounded by mature landscaping, pines, and aspen trees. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $2,800 security deposit required prior to moving in. Available for 12-month+ lease only.



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable or satellite TV, internet, phone, as well as snow removal from the multiple decks and maintaining water softener salt levels.



The leafy streets of Silver Springs are quiet and flat, creating the quintessential neighborhood setting desired by many! Located close to the soccer fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and off-leash dog area of Willow Creek Park, the neighborhood is bordered by the McCloud Creek/Millennium Trail, which connects Kimball Junction with Park City proper. A free Park City Shuttle Bus stop is just steps away and the ski lift in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort is just 1 mile away. Some of the homes in Silver Springs even back up to the 1,200-acre Swaner Nature Preserve. Just 8 minutes to Main Street Park City and 35 minutes to the Salt Lake International Airport.



No Pets Allowed



