Snyderville, UT
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4805 Meadow Loop Road #61

4805 Meadow Loop Road · (435) 649-4994 ext. 419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT 84098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs. This multi-level home features a beautiful and open living space with hardwood floors, a fireplace, dining area, kitchen with granite countertops, and walks-out to a beautiful and peaceful deck. All bedrooms are located on the upper two floors and have been recently updated with new carpet. A half level up from the main living area is 1 full bathroom as well as 2 bedrooms that share a common deck overlooking the front of the home. The master bedroom is located on the top floor and features a fireplace, private deck, and an updated ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub. The home has storage space, a washer/dryer, a 2-car garage, and is surrounded by mature landscaping, pines, and aspen trees. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $2,800 security deposit required prior to moving in. Available for 12-month+ lease only.

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable or satellite TV, internet, phone, as well as snow removal from the multiple decks and maintaining water softener salt levels.

The leafy streets of Silver Springs are quiet and flat, creating the quintessential neighborhood setting desired by many! Located close to the soccer fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and off-leash dog area of Willow Creek Park, the neighborhood is bordered by the McCloud Creek/Millennium Trail, which connects Kimball Junction with Park City proper. A free Park City Shuttle Bus stop is just steps away and the ski lift in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort is just 1 mile away. Some of the homes in Silver Springs even back up to the 1,200-acre Swaner Nature Preserve. Just 8 minutes to Main Street Park City and 35 minutes to the Salt Lake International Airport.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have any available units?
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have?
Some of 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snyderville.
Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 does offer parking.
Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have a pool?
No, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have accessible units?
No, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 Meadow Loop Road #61 does not have units with air conditioning.
