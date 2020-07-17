All apartments in Snyderville
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3

2025 Navajo Trail · (435) 649-6743
Location

2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT 84060

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view. Easy access to the Club House which has 3 pools, including heated pool in the winter, 2 hot tubs, sauna, and coin laundry facilities. Free outdoor parking on site.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Available NOW for a 12 month lease. Tenant only pays for gas, electricity, and water.

Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

