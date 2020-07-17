2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view. Easy access to the Club House which has 3 pools, including heated pool in the winter, 2 hot tubs, sauna, and coin laundry facilities. Free outdoor parking on site.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Available NOW for a 12 month lease. Tenant only pays for gas, electricity, and water.



(RLNE5307504)