86 East Moccasin Court

Amenities

Custom Home In Lakeside Gated Community - Lakeside Gated Community Living in an INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED CUSTOM HOME OFFERING HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE!!



Immaculate, elegantly appointed home with many upgrades in highly sought after area of Saratoga Springs that has exclusive access to the hot spring, private Utah Lake marina, and other luxury amenities.



Light and bright 1800 sq ft 3 bed / 2 bath (2nd bed/office & 3rd bed/office) / 2 car garage home w/ cathedral ceilings, plant shelves, custom lighting, woodwork, plantation shutters, and cherrywood cabinets throughout!



Features formal living room, two-way gas fireplace, great room, kitchen w/ nook, master suite w/ large jetted Roman tub, spacious walk-in closet w/ built-in drawers/shelves, and laundry service all on main floor living layout!



Beautiful fenced-in backyard with mature landscape features and automatic secondary water sprinkler system!



Very well trained dogs allowed.

* Buried Underground Fiberoptic, Telephone, Electrical, Water & Sewage Utility Lines



* Very Effective Insect Abatement Services



* Year-round Paved Road Maintenance & Snow Removal



* Beautiful Common Grounds Landscaping Maintenance



* Weekly Sanitation & Bi-weekly Recycling Services

* Paved & Organic Walking/Jogging/Biking Trails



* 4 Parks Including

- Large BBQ & Picnic Pavilion

- Horseshoe Pits

- Playground Equipment

- Basketball Court

- Sand Volleyball Courts



In addition, world-class canyon and mountain recreation amenities are located just minutes away!



Distance to Prominent Local Landmarks:



- LDS Saratoga Springs Temple (Spring 2021) - 4 blocks



- Major shopping centers and retailers including Costco, Smith’s Marketplace, Wal-Mart, many restaurants, etc. - 2 miles



- Great Schools (nursery to high school) - 3 blocks to 2 miles



- 34 miles/45 minutes to Salt Lake City International Airport



- 7 miles/15 minutes to Silicon Slopes/Thanksgiving Point High Tech Industrial Business District



- 14 miles/21 minutes to Orem/Provo Business District



Optional access to all the HOA amenities with added $100 fee a month:

Amenities include:



* Fully Developed Private Gated Lakefront, Hot Spring, and Golf Course Resort Community



* Utah Lake Private Boat Harbor & Marina



* Year-round Hot Spring-fed Olympic Sized Pool and 2 Spas



* Additional Built-in Swimming Pool and Large Jacuzzi Spa



* 2 Clubhouses Offering:

- Plush Party Rooms

- Grand Entryway

- Equipped Kitchens

- Upscale Cabana Dressing Room & Shower Facilities

- Full Fitness Centers/Gyms

- Library/Media Rooms

- Game Tables (Billiards, Foosball, and Air Hockey)



* Utah Open Championship Links-style Talons Cove Golf Course & Clubhouse boasting:

- Pro shop

- Large Elegant Ballroom

- Mesmerizing Views of Utah Lake & Mount Timpanogos



