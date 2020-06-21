Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

309 E Windward Ct. Available 06/26/20 PET FRIENDLY - THE COVE TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS - TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS

The Cove

309 E Windward Ct

Saratoga Springs, UT 84045



3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath

1 Car Garage

1,734 Sq. Ft.

$1,495 Rent - monthly

$1,495 Deposit (oac)

$55 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

Dogs/Cats (limit 2)

$400 additional deposit per pet

$50/mo additional rent per pet

$200 Pet application fee per pet

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (renewable lease)



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****



Imagine walking home from dinner with friends at a local restaurant to enjoy an evening of great conversation in your spacious great room! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome boasts high end finishes like travertine tile, granite counter tops, upgraded carpet, knotty alder cabinets, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures! The Cove community includes a pool and clubhouse. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and freeway access!



This townhouse is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Thunder Ridge Elementary, Vista Heights Middle School, Westlake High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829190)