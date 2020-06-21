All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 309 E Windward Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, UT
/
309 E Windward Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

309 E Windward Ct.

309 East Windward Court · (801) 874-5902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

309 East Windward Court, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 E Windward Ct. · Avail. Jun 26

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
309 E Windward Ct. Available 06/26/20 PET FRIENDLY - THE COVE TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS - TOWNHOME IN SARATOGA SPRINGS
The Cove
309 E Windward Ct
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath
1 Car Garage
1,734 Sq. Ft.
$1,495 Rent - monthly
$1,495 Deposit (oac)
$55 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
Dogs/Cats (limit 2)
$400 additional deposit per pet
$50/mo additional rent per pet
$200 Pet application fee per pet
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (renewable lease)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****

Imagine walking home from dinner with friends at a local restaurant to enjoy an evening of great conversation in your spacious great room! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome boasts high end finishes like travertine tile, granite counter tops, upgraded carpet, knotty alder cabinets, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures! The Cove community includes a pool and clubhouse. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and freeway access!

This townhouse is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Thunder Ridge Elementary, Vista Heights Middle School, Westlake High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 E Windward Ct. have any available units?
309 E Windward Ct. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 E Windward Ct. have?
Some of 309 E Windward Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 E Windward Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
309 E Windward Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 E Windward Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 309 E Windward Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 309 E Windward Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 309 E Windward Ct. does offer parking.
Does 309 E Windward Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 E Windward Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 E Windward Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 309 E Windward Ct. has a pool.
Does 309 E Windward Ct. have accessible units?
No, 309 E Windward Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 E Windward Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 E Windward Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 E Windward Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 E Windward Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 309 E Windward Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UT
Bluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity