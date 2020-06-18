2189 N Springtime Dr.

Amenities

walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 3-bedroom condo. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet. This is a must see! With spectacular views of mountains, city lights, and Utah Lake!You'll love the easy access to Redwood Road, I-15, and the Frontrunner Station at Thanksgiving Point!



'TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE'

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124