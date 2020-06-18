All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2189 N Springtime Dr.

2189 Springview Drive · (385) 282-4663
Location

2189 Springview Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-bedroom condo. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Freshly painted in neutral tones and new carpet. This is a must see! With spectacular views of mountains, city lights, and Utah Lake!You'll love the easy access to Redwood Road, I-15, and the Frontrunner Station at Thanksgiving Point!

'TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE'
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. have any available units?
2189 N Springtime Dr. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2189 N Springtime Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2189 N Springtime Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 N Springtime Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. offer parking?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. have a pool?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2189 N Springtime Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2189 N Springtime Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
