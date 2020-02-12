Amenities

13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS!



Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage. The living room is a nice size with plenty of room to entertain. This rambler has a fully finished basement which ever includes a bathroom. This home also offers a fully fenced beautiful backyard!



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13065-s-2110-w



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



This is a no pet property.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,545 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results







