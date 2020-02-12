All apartments in Riverton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

13065 S 2110 W

13065 2110 West · (801) 890-5942
Location

13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT 84065
Riverton East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13065 S 2110 W · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS!

Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage. The living room is a nice size with plenty of room to entertain. This rambler has a fully finished basement which ever includes a bathroom. This home also offers a fully fenced beautiful backyard!

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13065-s-2110-w

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

This is a no pet property.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,545 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13065 S 2110 W have any available units?
13065 S 2110 W has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13065 S 2110 W currently offering any rent specials?
13065 S 2110 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13065 S 2110 W pet-friendly?
No, 13065 S 2110 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverton.
Does 13065 S 2110 W offer parking?
No, 13065 S 2110 W does not offer parking.
Does 13065 S 2110 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13065 S 2110 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13065 S 2110 W have a pool?
No, 13065 S 2110 W does not have a pool.
Does 13065 S 2110 W have accessible units?
No, 13065 S 2110 W does not have accessible units.
Does 13065 S 2110 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 13065 S 2110 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13065 S 2110 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 13065 S 2110 W does not have units with air conditioning.
