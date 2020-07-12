Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:11 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Provo, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Provo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
1775 N Lambert Lane
1775 South Lambert Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1775 N Lambert Lane Available 09/01/20 UPSTAIRS ONLY AVAILABLE! FOR RENT BY BYU!!! - This home is located right by the Marriot Center by BYU. This 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom house comes with a 2 car garage and a large yard and a ton of living space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ring Creek
1007 Eastgate Drive
1007 South Eastgate Drive, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
1007 Eastgate Drive Available 08/04/20 EastGate 3 bed 1.5 bath - This 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse is a great find! With newer carpets and paint, this property is in fine condition, and looks great.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1358 S 1550 E
1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2655 N 140 E #303 Country Club Villas
2655 North 140 East, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2220 sqft
Stunning Penthouse Unit with Beautiful Views available NOW! - This remarkable 3 bedroom 3 bath unit comes with 12 foot ceilings, upgraded cabinets & appliances, and 2 covered terraces with beautiful views of the rock canyon, and more! Wool carpet &

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Bay
952 South 200 West #24
952 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Remodeled Provo Townhome! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has been remodeled with new carpet, vinyl and paint throughout and is in excellent shape.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Grove
1330 N 800 W
1330 North 800 West, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
1330 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 Cozy Cottage in Provo - Are you tired of apartment living? Want a little space between you and the neighbors? This awesome little house is not only affordable and charming but also it is well located close to BYU

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3546 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
River Bottoms
308 W. 4650 N.
308 West 4650 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2361 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Georgetown townhome located close to BYU, UVU and shopping in the exclusive Provo Riverwoods. Includes over 2300 finished sq. ft.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3230 Shadowbrook Drive
3230 North Shadowbrook Drive, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Well maintained, spacious townhome in desirable Shadowbrook Community just off University Avenue across from Jamestown.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
700 S Meadow Dr
700 South 650 West, Provo, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1709 E Aspen Loop
1709 E Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2209 sqft
New Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, new, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maeser
357 S State St #3 - (NEW)
357 South State Street, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
357 S State St #3 - (NEW) Available 07/31/20 Darling Canyon Village Town Home - Newer 2 bed 2.25 bath unfurnished townhome. Large dining room and kitchen areas. Master suite has large closet space. Small private patio in back.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Park
915 North 500 West #22
915 North 500 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
Very Nice Condo, Top Floor - 2 bd / 1 ba; 784 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1992, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher and is on the top floor. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Carterville
1458 N 300 W
1458 North 300 West, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
This beautifully updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is a must see! It has updated large windows giving this basement unit plenty of natural light to enjoy. It features a large living room, large kitchen updated throughout, and a shared yard.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Carterville
108 W 1230 N #119 - 1
108 West Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$465
300 sqft
Women's Contract (Men's Contract also available) for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Covered parking spot.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
1969 N Canyon Road
1969 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$450
1400 sqft
Summer Contract for BYU Contracted Housing for Women. HUGE private bedroom at Timpanogos Gateway across the street from the BYU Football Stadium. Walk to school and football games. Shared apartment with two other roommates.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Carterville
98 W 1230 N #327 - 2
98 East Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$465
300 sqft
Private room/Private Bath in BYU Contracted Housing Students (one in Men's and one in Women's) at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU. Shared apartment with two other roommates. shared Utilities.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Grand View North
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1218 South 940 West
1218 South 940 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Maeser
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Park
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
577 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$465
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Rock Canyon
2244 North Canyon Road - 204
2244 North Canyon Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Unit#204 South facing middle floor, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring throughout the house, new blinds, balcony, city view, washer/dryer included, central air, dishwasher, disposal, secured/locked parking garage, elevator access to all floors.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Grove
2078 W 1100 N
2078 W 1100 N, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2153 sqft
2078 W 1100 N Available 08/28/20 INDEPENDENCE AVE PROVO TOWNHOUSE - PROVO TOWNHOUSE Independence Avenue 2078 W 1100 N Provo, UT 84601 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit 2,153 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
North Park
870 North 600 West
870 North 600 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
Cute basement apartment in NW Provo. Large living room with vintage kitchen and full bath. Fun tiled "sunroom" for covered storage for bikes and shoes. Minutes from 500 W and Freeway. No smokers/vapers, no pets.
City Guide for Provo, UT

In the middle of Utah, in the heart of Utah Valley, there is a town that prides itself on “making life better.” This life changing place is called Provo, Utah. Provo offers residents a room with a view. A breathtaking, picturesque, mountain view of Mt. Timpanogos, to be exact.

It is home to over 40 parks and 33 hiking/running trails. It has been home to the Olympics (Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City used the Peaks Ice Arena.) And now it can be home to you.

Want to go hiking? Move to Provo. Snowboarding and skiing your thing? Move to Provo. Want to schmooze with the who’s who of Hollywood at Sundance each year? Move to Provo. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Provo, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Provo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

