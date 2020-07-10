/
apartments with washer dryer
48 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT with washer-dryer
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Sam White's Lane
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
Sam White's Lane
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.
1547 W 630 N
1547 West 630 North, Lindon, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2576 sqft
Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Lindon. Just minutes from I-15 and the tech companies in Utah county, also close to shopping and restaurants. Has fully fenced, spacious back yard with shed included!! Washer and dryer included and office/den.
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Suncrest
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
111 N 300 E Basement Unit
111 N 300 E, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Brand New Basement Apartment - Come check out this stunning basement apartment in Vineyard. Everything is brand new and never been lived in. The rent includes all utilities and you will even get free internet. Washer and Dryer also included.
Sharon
952 W 965 N #201
952 W 965 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the Italian Villages (Orem UT) - This is an incredible place for a condo! The community is fantastic and the condo is much bigger than most when they think "condo".
Sunset Heights
1509 S 630 W
1509 S 630 W, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage.This home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, office space, double oven and many more. Club house with pool, beach volley ball. Close to shopping centers, restaurants.
171 N 450 W
171 North 450 West, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK Green Spring Towns Community 171 N 450 W American Fork, UT 84003 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,222 Sq. Ft.
413 East 570 South
413 E 570 S, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1956 sqft
Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting.
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,015
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cherry Hill
142 E 2000 S
142 East 2000 South, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1061 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled basement apartment - Property Id: 313742 Rare find wonderful spacious basement apartment that includes a front entrance for easy access into the property.
