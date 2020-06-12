/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
661 S 2220 W Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
986 W 270 S #302 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
344 S 740 W #302
344 Via Serena, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1325 sqft
344 S 740 W #302 - Beautiful new build condo awaiting your move in! When you walk through the front door first thing, you will notice is the flooring through the living room, kitchen, and hallway! The kitchen and living room are an open layout with
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50
169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161 Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1300 Sq Ft Built in 2004 This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! This is a
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Pleasant Grove - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mud Hole
1 Unit Available
698 W 550 N
698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
698 W 550 N Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - Highlight Features: - Big Yard (Fully Fenced) - Awesome Deck/Patio Space - Centrally Located - Great Neighborhood - Lots of Storage Space - Spacious Bedrooms 5 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom -
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
String Town
1 Unit Available
464 East 420 South
464 East 420 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
Large Pleasant Grove home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living room opens into dining room area with a roomy kitchen and leading to a big TV Room. Laundry & half bath complete this level.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
152 S. 920 E. #319
152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 North 200 East Street
469 North 200 East, Lindon, UT
Open floor plan upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 bath and then there are 2 finished bedrooms downstairs. The rest of the basement is not finished. Has nice, large backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
32 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor South
1 Unit Available
1111 N 150 W
1111 North 150 West, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Orem UT - Property Id: 297554 Available July 1st. Recently remodeled, 3 bedreoom basement apartment with private driveway parking & private entrance. Close to UVU, BYU, University Mall, Orem Library.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Geneva
1 Unit Available
342 W 490 N G203
342 West 490 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1272 sqft
342 W 490 N G203 Available 06/30/20 Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Condo in Vineyard - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2075 S. 750 E.
2075 South 750 East, Lehi, UT
Lovely Home for Rent - We are renting this beautiful home in Lehi Utah. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a large backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830613)
