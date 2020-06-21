Amenities
698 W 550 N Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - Highlight Features:
- Big Yard (Fully Fenced)
- Awesome Deck/Patio Space
- Centrally Located
- Great Neighborhood
- Lots of Storage Space
- Spacious Bedrooms
5 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2,100 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,775
Security Deposit $1,775
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Appliances: Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hookups
Location:
- Close to Pleasant Grove State Street Shopping
- Restaurants Nearby and
- Close to Movie Theater
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2498943)