Home
/
Pleasant Grove, UT
/
698 W 550 N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

698 W 550 N

698 West 550 North · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Mud Hole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 698 W 550 N · Avail. Jul 1

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
698 W 550 N Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - Highlight Features:
- Big Yard (Fully Fenced)
- Awesome Deck/Patio Space
- Centrally Located
- Great Neighborhood
- Lots of Storage Space
- Spacious Bedrooms

5 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2,100 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,775
Security Deposit $1,775

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Appliances: Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hookups

Location:
- Close to Pleasant Grove State Street Shopping
- Restaurants Nearby and
- Close to Movie Theater

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2498943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 W 550 N have any available units?
698 W 550 N has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 698 W 550 N have?
Some of 698 W 550 N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 W 550 N currently offering any rent specials?
698 W 550 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 W 550 N pet-friendly?
No, 698 W 550 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 698 W 550 N offer parking?
Yes, 698 W 550 N does offer parking.
Does 698 W 550 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 W 550 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 W 550 N have a pool?
No, 698 W 550 N does not have a pool.
Does 698 W 550 N have accessible units?
No, 698 W 550 N does not have accessible units.
Does 698 W 550 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 698 W 550 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 698 W 550 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 698 W 550 N does not have units with air conditioning.
