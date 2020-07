Amenities

range oven

Cute and convenient Basement Apartment - This great budget-friendly basement apartment is conveniently located near the Payson temple and only a 5 minute drive to all the shops and amenities Payson has to offer. The unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, a large open family room, and a cute kitchenette- No Oven Range.



Financials:



Rent: $900/month

Security Deposit: $900 OAC

Utility Fee: $150/month

One time Lease Initiation Fee: $100

Application Fee: $35/person ages 18 and over



No Pets Allowed



