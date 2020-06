Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfectly Located Old Town Park City Condo - This Old Town Park City Condo is a 5 minute walk from Park City Mountain Resort and a 5 minute walk from Main Street. The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a great kitchen and spacious living area. The living area is furnished with a fireplace and flat screen TV. The deck in front has a view of Downtown Park City. The condo is currently furnished but can be unfurnished if that is preferred.



Available for move in: 5/15/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays Gas & Electric

Utilities included in rent: Water, Sewer, Trash

Move in cost: 1st months rent, Security Deposit



(RLNE5771925)