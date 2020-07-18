All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 336 Washington Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
336 Washington Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

336 Washington Blvd

336 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

336 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Hillcrest - Bonneville

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is close to downtown Ogden and in a wonderful neighborhood! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5906136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Washington Blvd have any available units?
336 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ogden, UT.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 336 Washington Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
336 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 336 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 336 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 336 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Washington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 336 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 336 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 336 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Washington Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd
Ogden, UT 84403
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconiesOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
South Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT
West Haven, UTMagna, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jefferson

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College