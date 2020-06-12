Apartment List
38 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ogden, UT

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
824 Canyon Rd.
824 Canyon Road, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with huge backyard in Ogden - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a HUGE backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hillcrest - Bonneville
1 Unit Available
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Mt Ogden
1 Unit Available
1408 BINFORD ST
1408 Binford Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
The beautiful home is located above Harrison, in front of Polk Elementary School and walking distance to Ogden High School This basement was just 100% remodeled.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Ogden
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
5660 Meadow Lane #145
5660 South Meadow Lane, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$675
840 sqft
5660 Meadow Lane #145 Available 06/01/20 Meadow lane condo, South Ogden - This South Ogden condo is located close to local amenities and area recreation.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Ogden rent trends were flat over the past month

Ogden rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ogden stand at $698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $895 for a two-bedroom. Ogden's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Ogden rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Ogden, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ogden is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ogden's median two-bedroom rent of $895 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Ogden.
    • While Ogden's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ogden than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Ogden.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

