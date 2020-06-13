Apartment List
48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ogden, UT

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
Results within 1 mile of Ogden
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plain City
1 Unit Available
3451 W Larkspur
3451 Larkspur Ln, Plain City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1315 sqft
Plain City Patio Home For Lease! - Hard to find Plain City Patio Home For Lease!! This home has been very well maintained and has an open floor plan, the master bedroom has a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
729 E 2700 N
729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ogden, UT

Finding an apartment in Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

