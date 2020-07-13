Apartment List
/
UT
/
north salt lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:33 AM

186 Apartments for rent in North Salt Lake, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Salt Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 W Stonehaven Dr
918 West Stonehaven Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1425 sqft
918 W Stonehaven Dr Available 08/11/20 Amazing North Salt Lake Home! - Be the first to see this gorgeous home in North Salt Lake! It won't last long! Located close to parks, schools and easy access to Redwood road and freeway access.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
522 North Walton Drive
522 Walton Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This precious townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Legacy Parkway and Redwood Road.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
65 south walker place - 1
65 S Walker Pl, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1057 N Cambria Drive
1057 Cambria Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2927 sqft
This lovely home is a newer property built in 2009. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully fenced yard, and laundry on site. It has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and Jacuzzi.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
395 Cloverdale Rd
395 North 225 East, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Private Entry. Spacious Basement apartment at 900 sq. feet. Quite Neighborhood. Driveway Parking for 2 designated / allotted cars for lower unit. Large Yard. Shared covered, private patio.
Results within 1 mile of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 Applewood Dr
527 Applewood Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Charming Townhouse - Property Id: 305178 Charming Townhouse recently remodeled- new carpet and paint throughout- tile off the kitchen, in the eating area- nice big bedrooms- high ceilings- washer and dryer- garage- small backyard with deck- lots of

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
2236 South 760 West
2236 South 760 West, Woods Cross, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1936 sqft
Are you looking for a updated rambler in a beautiful neighborhood?! YOU HAVE FOUND IT! Fully updated throughout with gorgeous laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and great paint color scheme! The high ceilings
Results within 5 miles of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Central City
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
30 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
20 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
70 Units Available
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Salt Lake, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Salt Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Salt Lake 1 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake Accessible Apartments
North Salt Lake Apartments with BalconyNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GarageNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GymNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in Specials
North Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingNorth Salt Lake Apartments with PoolNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Salt Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College