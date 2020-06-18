All apartments in North Ogden
Find more places like 325 E 2550 N #15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Ogden, UT
/
325 E 2550 N #15
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

325 E 2550 N #15

325 East 2550 North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT 84414
North Ogden

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom condo with a full remodel. Amenities include: Clubhouse, pool, and all utilities included in rent (excluding electricity). Covered parking and lots of parking for visitors. Condo is a MUST SEE!
Large 2 bedroom
2 bathroom
Close to shopping and restaurants
VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
Apartment is approx.1,200 sq ft and available in July!
To schedule a tour call/text Natalie 801-888-7989
www.rentmanagementutah.com

(RLNE4085158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E 2550 N #15 have any available units?
325 E 2550 N #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Ogden, UT.
What amenities does 325 E 2550 N #15 have?
Some of 325 E 2550 N #15's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E 2550 N #15 currently offering any rent specials?
325 E 2550 N #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E 2550 N #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 E 2550 N #15 is pet friendly.
Does 325 E 2550 N #15 offer parking?
Yes, 325 E 2550 N #15 does offer parking.
Does 325 E 2550 N #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E 2550 N #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E 2550 N #15 have a pool?
Yes, 325 E 2550 N #15 has a pool.
Does 325 E 2550 N #15 have accessible units?
No, 325 E 2550 N #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E 2550 N #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 E 2550 N #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 E 2550 N #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 E 2550 N #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTRoy, UTHarrisville, UTPleasant View, UTWest Haven, UTRiverdale, UTSouth Ogden, UTBrigham City, UT
West Point, UTSyracuse, UTFarmington, UTCenterville, UTLogan, UTWoods Cross, UTNorth Logan, UTSmithfield, UTMagna, UTSummit Park, UTKearns, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUtah State University
University of Utah