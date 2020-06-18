Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom condo with a full remodel. Amenities include: Clubhouse, pool, and all utilities included in rent (excluding electricity). Covered parking and lots of parking for visitors. Condo is a MUST SEE!

Large 2 bedroom

2 bathroom

Close to shopping and restaurants

VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Apartment is approx.1,200 sq ft and available in July!

To schedule a tour call/text Natalie 801-888-7989

www.rentmanagementutah.com



(RLNE4085158)