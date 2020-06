Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home with views in Morgan, Utah - Property Id: 294677



Beautiful Morgan Rambler with amazing views! This one has a wrap around deck to capture views from different sides of the home. This home has a great open floor plan with a great room with a fireplace. The Great room flows into the kitchen for great entertaining space and enjoyment. The kitchen is spacious and has an island for food prep and extra seating. There is a gas stove top for those who really love to cook with gas! The Master bedroom suite is great! It features a large bedroom with a walk in closet, a jetted tub and separate shower. The entire basement is finished. Downstairs there are 3 more bedrooms, a bathroom and a large family room. This home also has a built in 2 car garage and central air conditioning. This home is wired for a centralized audio system. This one is very nice. Come check it out today!

No Pets Allowed



