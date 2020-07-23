Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

1131 N. 520 W. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded Townhome at Snake Creek - Bright, spacious, and nearly new, this townhome at the Lodges at Snake Creek in Midway has contemporary finishes throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open floorplan! The main floor features a beautiful kitchen with subway tile, white cabinets, countertops, and appliances as well as an island with barstool seating and a built-in desk area. Also enjoy a dining room and a living room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large windows that fill the home with natural light. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master bedroom that has an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet.



Upgrades include an expanded patio, appliances, tile and countertop materials, white oak hardwood floors, lights, built-in speakers in the ceiling, and roller and motorized shades. The over-sized 2-car garage includes an electric 220v hookup for electric cars as well as storage space and custom shelving. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $3,000 security deposit required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only. Interior photos to come!



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, water, and sewer payments.



The Lodges at Snake Creek is a peaceful and relaxed community to call home. Located in Midway, community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and hot tub and 60% of the subdivision is reserved for open space with wetlands and an abundance of wildlife habitat. Access to outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, golfing, and skiing is a quick 10 minutes away.



DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5935315)