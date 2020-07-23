All apartments in Midway
1131 N. 520 W.

1131 N 520 W · No Longer Available
Location

1131 N 520 W, Midway, UT 84049

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
1131 N. 520 W. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded Townhome at Snake Creek - Bright, spacious, and nearly new, this townhome at the Lodges at Snake Creek in Midway has contemporary finishes throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open floorplan! The main floor features a beautiful kitchen with subway tile, white cabinets, countertops, and appliances as well as an island with barstool seating and a built-in desk area. Also enjoy a dining room and a living room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and large windows that fill the home with natural light. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master bedroom that has an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet.

Upgrades include an expanded patio, appliances, tile and countertop materials, white oak hardwood floors, lights, built-in speakers in the ceiling, and roller and motorized shades. The over-sized 2-car garage includes an electric 220v hookup for electric cars as well as storage space and custom shelving. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $3,000 security deposit required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only. Interior photos to come!

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, water, and sewer payments.

The Lodges at Snake Creek is a peaceful and relaxed community to call home. Located in Midway, community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and hot tub and 60% of the subdivision is reserved for open space with wetlands and an abundance of wildlife habitat. Access to outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, golfing, and skiing is a quick 10 minutes away.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 N. 520 W. have any available units?
1131 N. 520 W. doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1131 N. 520 W. have?
Some of 1131 N. 520 W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage.
Is 1131 N. 520 W. currently offering any rent specials?
1131 N. 520 W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 N. 520 W. pet-friendly?
No, 1131 N. 520 W. is not pet friendly.
Does 1131 N. 520 W. offer parking?
Yes, 1131 N. 520 W. offers parking.
Does 1131 N. 520 W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 N. 520 W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 N. 520 W. have a pool?
Yes, 1131 N. 520 W. has a pool.
Does 1131 N. 520 W. have accessible units?
No, 1131 N. 520 W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 N. 520 W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 N. 520 W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 N. 520 W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1131 N. 520 W. has units with air conditioning.
