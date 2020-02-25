All apartments in Midvale
Find more places like 6960 S. 900 E. - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midvale, UT
/
6960 S. 900 E. - 4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

6960 S. 900 E. - 4

6960 900 East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midvale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6960 900 East, Midvale, UT 84047
North Union Fort

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming East Side 2 bed 1 bath apartment.Close to many amenities. Covered parking. On site laundry. Great feel with open layout with kitchen, dining, and family room all open to each other. Absolutely perfect location. Central within the valley and within walking distance to tons of shopping and transportation. Tucked away on a quiet .75 acre lot. To apply online or to view our other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300
Laundry room on site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 have any available units?
6960 S. 900 E. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 have?
Some of 6960 S. 900 E. - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6960 S. 900 E. - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 does offer parking.
Does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 have a pool?
No, 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6960 S. 900 E. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S
Midvale, UT 84047
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr
Midvale, UT 84047
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln
Midvale, UT 84047
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way
Midvale, UT 84047
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St
Midvale, UT 84047
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct
Midvale, UT 84047
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave
Midvale, UT 84047

Similar Pages

Midvale 1 BedroomsMidvale 2 Bedrooms
Midvale Apartments with GymMidvale Apartments with Parking
Midvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midvale Park
South Union Fort

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College