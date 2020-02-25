6960 S. 900 E. - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry carport air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming East Side 2 bed 1 bath apartment.Close to many amenities. Covered parking. On site laundry. Great feel with open layout with kitchen, dining, and family room all open to each other. Absolutely perfect location. Central within the valley and within walking distance to tons of shopping and transportation. Tucked away on a quiet .75 acre lot. To apply online or to view our other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300

Laundry room on site