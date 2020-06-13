Apartment List
/
UT
/
marriott slaterville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Marriott-Slaterville, UT

📍
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Results within 5 miles of Marriott-Slaterville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln - Edison
1 Unit Available
654 North Street
654 North Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1725 sqft
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plain City
1 Unit Available
3451 W Larkspur
3451 Larkspur Ln, Plain City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1315 sqft
Plain City Patio Home For Lease! - Hard to find Plain City Patio Home For Lease!! This home has been very well maintained and has an open floor plan, the master bedroom has a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
729 E 2700 N
729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2952 S. 4700 W.
2952 South 4700 West, Weber County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
Taylor 3 Bedroom Home!! - Nice country home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 car garage/carport! Updated gas fireplace, central air, good size mud/laundry room. $1,275 Month, $1,275 Deposit. See Website: http://www.tourfactory.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marriott-Slaterville?
The average rent price for Marriott-Slaterville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marriott-Slaterville?
Some of the colleges located in the Marriott-Slaterville area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, Utah State University, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marriott-Slaterville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marriott-Slaterville from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

Similar Pages

Marriott-Slaterville 2 BedroomsMarriott-Slaterville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Marriott-Slaterville Apartments with GarageMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with Gym
Marriott-Slaterville Apartments with Washer-Dryer